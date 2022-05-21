Man booked for attacking pet dog, owner

The Thondamuthur police registered a case against a man for attacking a pet dog and its owner here. Police sources said Santhosh (27) allegedly attacked the dog with roof tiles as it barked at him on May 19. When its owner Kumar (45) questioned him, the accused allegedly attacked him on the head. Kumar was admitted to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital on Friday. Efforts are on to nab Santhosh, the sources said.

Woman electrocuted

A woman, who was employed as daily wage labourer at the State Horticulture Farm in Kannampalayam, was electrocuted on Friday. The police said Velumani (33) of Pallapalayam near Sulur accidentally came into contact with a live wire connected to a pipe at the farm while drawing water from the well and electrocuted. Other workers took her to the Government Hospital in Sulur, where she was declared dead on arrival, the police said.