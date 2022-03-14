Man booked for abetment of suicide in Tiruppur

The Tiruppur City Police registered a case against a man for abetment of suicide after a woman died during treatment following a suicide attempt on Sunday.

According to the police, Pushpam (58) and her son Rajapandi (36) were running a knitwear unit in V.O.C. Nagar on Kongu Main Road. As per preliminary investigations, they had received loans from several lenders for their business and could not repay some of them on time due to the losses in their business following the COVID-19-induced lockdowns.

One of the lenders, Ramar of Golden Nagar, allegedly pressurised the mother-son duo to repay the money. Following this, the two attempted to end their lives in their house on March 9 and were admitted at the Government Medical College Hospital, Tiruppur.

After four days, Pushpam died on Sunday, the police said. Based on a statement from Rajapandi in the hospital, the Tiruppur North police booked Ramar under section 306 (Abetment of suicide) of Indian Penal Code. Further investigation was on, the police said.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)