Coimbatore

Man bludgeoned to death

A 26-year-old man was bludgeoned to death in a suspected case of ‘honour’ killing here in Berigai on Monday. The accused had surrendered to Bagalur police upon commission of the crime over the elopement of his minor daughter.

The victim Vasanth, from Naidu community and the accused Narayanachetty (58), from Chettiar community, were both vegetable traders in J.P. Nagar market in Bengaluru. Narayanachetty belonged to Berigai in Bagalur.

Vasanth and Narayanachetty’s 17-year-old daughter were in a relationship, which was objected to by the girl’s family. According to C. Murali, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Hosur, the family registered a complaint with Gummanahalli police station last September objecting to Vasanth meeting the girl.

Three days ago, the girl and Vasanth had eloped. However, the girl was found by her family and forcibly taken to a relative’s. On Monday, Narayanachetty had convinced Vasanth that he would take him to meet his daughter in Berigai. Vasanth, who followed Narayanachetty to Berigai, was, however, bludgeoned to death.

The accused then surrendered before the police. According to the DSP, there were other family members involved in the murder. Narayanachetty has been taken into custody for further inquiry.

