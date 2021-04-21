Man bludgeoned to death, two held

COIMBATORE

21 April 2021 00:27 IST

A 36-year-old man from Negamam was bludgeoned to death by his wife’s male friend, allegedly with her support, at their workplace near Madukkarai here on Tuesday morning.

The Madukkarai police arrested the woman and her friend who together buried the body after the murder.

The police said Nagaraj from Chandirapuram in Negamam had been residing on Muniyappan Kovil Street near Madukkarai market along with his second wife Amutha.

The couple joined a kolamavu manufacturing unit at Madukkarai six days ago. Amutha got acquainted with S. Sankar (32) from Thoothukudi, who had been doing welding works at the unit, and the friendship grew into an affair.

“Nagaraj, who was under the influence of alcohol, came to know on Monday midnight that Sankar and Amutha were together at the workplace. When he went there and tried to strangle Amutha, Sankar bludgeoned him with a hammer,” said a police officer. Sankar and Amutha later buried the body near the workplace.

On Tuesday, the police got specific information that a body was buried near the unit.

Body exhumed

Nagaraj’s body was exhumed in the presence of a tahsildar and Perur DSP R. Srinivasulu. The police arrested Sankar and Amutha after they confessed to the crime on Tuesday.