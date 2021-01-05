Man bludgeoned to death in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE

05 January 2021 23:39 IST

A 25-year-old man was murdered by his employer’s father near Periyanaickenpalayam here late on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as P. Sureshkumar (25) from Samanaikenpalayam near Periyanaickenpalayam. The police said Sureshkumar had been working for G. Thulasimani (38) and her husband Ganesan (42) in their chicken stall at Samanaikenpalayam.

He used to give information to Thulasimani about her husband’s travels which led to a quarrel between the couple. Following this, Thulasimani went to her paternal home. Meanwhile, Ganesan asked Sureshkumar not to come to work.

On Monday, Sureshkumar went to the paternal home of Thulasimani under the influence of alcohol around 8.30 p.m. and picked a quarrel with her. During the course of the quarrel, he stabbed her on her abdomen. To save his daughter, Thuslasimani’s father Nagaraj (62) tried to stop Sureshkumar. However, Sureshkumar stabbed Nagaraj too. Nagaraj pushed Sureshkumar down and bludgeoned him to death using a stone, the police said.

Nagaraj and Thulasimani were admitted to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital. The police have registered a case against Nagaraj.