Man bludgeoned to death in Coimbatore

A 25-year-old man was murdered by his employer’s father near Periyanaickenpalayam here late on Monday.
The deceased has been identified as P. Sureshkumar (25) from Samanaikenpalayam near Periyanaickenpalayam. The police said Sureshkumar had been working for G. Thulasimani (38) and her husband Ganesan (42) in their chicken stall at Samanaikenpalayam.
He used to give information to Thulasimani about her husband’s travels which led to a quarrel between the couple. Following this, Thulasimani went to her paternal home. Meanwhile, Ganesan asked Sureshkumar not to come to work.
On Monday, Sureshkumar went to the paternal home of Thulasimani under the influence of alcohol around 8.30 p.m. and picked a quarrel with her. During the course of the quarrel, he stabbed her on her abdomen. To save his daughter, Thuslasimani’s father Nagaraj (62) tried to stop Sureshkumar. However, Sureshkumar stabbed Nagaraj too. Nagaraj pushed Sureshkumar down and bludgeoned him to death using a stone, the police said.
Nagaraj and Thulasimani were admitted to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital. The police have registered a case against Nagaraj.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath