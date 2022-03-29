Man bludgeoned to death in Coimbatore city

A 58-year-old man from Rathinapuri was bludgeoned to death by a youth at Kannappa Nagar late on Monday after the former resisted the latter’s attempt for homosexual activities. The deceased was identified as R. Palanisamy.

The police said that Palanisamy, a daily wage worker, slept on the platform of a clinic at Kannappa Nagar under the influence of alcohol late on Monday.

According to the police, G. Vishnu (21) of Rathinapuri, who was arrested late on Tuesday, took Palanisamy to a public toilet and allegedly forced him for homosexual activities. The youth assaulted Palanisamy with a stone on his head after the latter resisted, the police said.

People, who went to the public toilet on Tuesday morning, found Palanisamy injured and informed the police. Though the injured man was admitted to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital, he died without responding to treatment.

The police arrested Vishnu based on visuals from surveillance cameras in the clinic. He was remanded in judicial custody.