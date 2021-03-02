Man bludgeoned to death at Thadagam

A 25-year-old man was bludgeoned to death by his co-worker at Thadagam near Coimbatore late on Monday. Police said that S. Jeyakumar from Sivakami Nagar near Edayarpalayam was murdered by Velliangiri (52) of Othakalmandapam. Jeyakumar was employed in a brick kiln on Thadagam road.

On Monday evening, Jeyakumar consumed liquor with his friends Krishnakumar and Suresh. They went to Krishnakumar's room in the workers’ quarters attached to the brick kiln on Thadagam road around 10.30 p.m. Jeyakumar found Velliangiri eating parotta in his room and grabbed a piece of it without his consent. This resulted in a quarrel between the two. Jeyakumar assaulted Velliangiri with a brick and passed lewd remarks about his wife. Velliangiri grabbed a brick and hit Jeyakumar on the head repeatedly, killing him on the spot. On information,

Thadagam police reached the spot and arrested Velliangiri. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody on Tuesday.