Man beats wife to death with cricket bat in Coimbatore

The Saravanampatti police are on the lookout for a man who beat his wife to death using a cricket bat late on Monday.

The police said that Kumar aka Laventhiran (49) murdered his wife Kavitha (32) at their rented house in Gandhima Nagar.

As per the complaint lodged by Kavitha’s relative Nagarajan, the woman married Kumar, a Sri Lankan refugee, after separating from her first husband 12 years ago. Kavitha worked in a spinning mill at Gandhima Nagar and Kumar did building demolition works.

Mr. Nagarajan said in the complaint that he went to Kavitha’s house around 6 p.m. on June 19. When enquired about Kavitha, Kumar had told him that she had left for her friend’s house a week ago after he scolded her for talking to friends over phone. Mr. Nagarajan also alleged that Kumar threatened to finish her off if she returned to the house.

On Monday, he went to the house again and found Kumar assaulting Kavitha with a cricket bat.

According to Mr. Nagarajan, Kavitha died on the spot and Kumar fled the scene

N.G. Arun, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Coimbatore East, said special teams of the police were searching for Kumar.