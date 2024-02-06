GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man beaten to death

February 06, 2024 06:02 pm | Updated 06:03 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

A 35-year-old man was beaten to death with liquor bottles near Bhavani river bridge in Sathyamangalam here on Tuesday.

Sathyamangalam Police on Tuesday were alerted to the sight of a body near the bridge alongside broken liquor bottles on the spot. The victim was identified as R. Sekar of Nambiyur. Preliminary inquiries revealed that the victim and his friend were consuming liquor at the spot late on Monday. Dispute broke between the two and his friend beat him with liquor bottles. Sekar died of his injuries on the spot after which his friend escaped. The body was shifted to the Government Hospital in Sathyamangalam, and efforts are on to trace the accused.

Erode

