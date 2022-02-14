Man beaten to death, one held in Coimbatore

February 14, 2022 19:48 IST

A 40-year-old man was beaten to death near Podanur late on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Kanthasamy, a resident of Konavaikalpalayam near Podanur.

According to the police, David Raja (22), a resident of Podanur, created a ruckus under the influence of alcohol near Kanthasamy’s residence late on Sunday.

Raja picked up a quarrel with one of Kanthasamy’s friends who questioned his acts. Kanthasamy, a daily wage worker, witnessed the quarrel and intervened.

The police said that Raja assaulted Kanthasamy with a wooden log. He suffered severe injuries on the chest and died on the spot.

Raja escaped from the place after the murder. The body of Kanthasamy was shifted to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital.

Raja was arrested by the police on Monday morning. He was produced before a court and remanded in judicial custody.