Man beaten to death near Sulur in Coimbatore district

July 03, 2023 06:06 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST

A 36-year-old man, a mason by occupation, was found murdered in a drainage near Sulur in Coimbatore district on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as R. Vijayaragavan, a resident of Sengathurai near Sulur.

The police said Vijayaragavan had been staying alone in a room at Sengathurai after he separated from his wife over family issues. His parents are residing in another house in the locality.

His body was found with injuries in a drainage near a restaurant at Sengathurai on Sunday evening. After being alerted by the public, the Sulur police rushed to the spot and conducted the inquest. The forensic team of the police collected evidence from the scene of crime, following which the body was sent to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for post-mortem. The body was handed over to the family after the autopsy on Monday.

“As per the autopsy findings, the man died of a head injury caused by the blow of a blunt object, possibly a log. There were 13 injuries on the body. A case of murder has been registered and the police are on the lookout for a potential suspect,” said Sulur inspector R. Mathaiyan.

The suspect, a mason hailing from Thiruvarur, used to work with Vijayaragavan who was addicted to alcohol. The police suspect that Vijayaragavan and the suspect had a brawl which resulted in the murder.

