Man beaten to death near Palladam

In a drunken brawl, a 45-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by his relative near Palladam in Tiruppur district late on Saturday.

According to Palladam police Mangaleswaran, a native of Dindigul district, and his relative Vazhivitta Ayyanar, both employed in a spinning mill at Sainnur, entered into an altercation.

Mangaleswaran was found dead in a pool of blood outside the employees’ quarters on Sunday morning.

Co-workers, who found him dead, informed the Palladam police.

During investigation, the police found Ayyanar, who had allegedly hit Mangaleswaran with an iron under the influence of alcohol on Saturday night, was missing.

The Palladam police said that they were on the lookout for Ayyanar.