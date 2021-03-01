Man beaten to death near Palladam

In a drunken brawl, a 45-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by his relative near Palladam in Tiruppur district late on Saturday.
According to Palladam police Mangaleswaran, a native of Dindigul district, and his relative Vazhivitta Ayyanar, both employed in a spinning mill at Sainnur, entered into an altercation.
Mangaleswaran was found dead in a pool of blood outside the employees’ quarters on Sunday morning.
Co-workers, who found him dead, informed the Palladam police.
During investigation, the police found Ayyanar, who had allegedly hit Mangaleswaran with an iron under the influence of alcohol on Saturday night, was missing.
The Palladam police said that they were on the lookout for Ayyanar.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath