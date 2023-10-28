Man beaten to death in Salem

October 28, 2023 07:29 am | Updated 07:29 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

Salem

A 39-year-old man was beaten to death in Salem on Thursday night.

J. Muthuraj (39), a resident of Erumanaickenpalayam near Mallur, is allegedly practicing witchcraft. On Thursday evening at 7 p.m., he went out of his house but did not return. Later in the night, local residents found Muthuraj’s body on the roadside in the village with grievous head injuries. The Mallur police rushed to the spot and sent the body to Salem Government Hospital for postmortem. The police registered a case and are on the lookout for the culprits.

