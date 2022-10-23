Man beaten to death in Salem

A 57-year-old man was beaten to death allegedly by his relatives on Sunday.

According to the police, R. Murugan of Senthiyampalayam, a casual labourer, visited his relative S. Karthik on Saturday evening in an inebriated state and abused his family members verbally, resulting in a quarrel between them.

During the quarrel, Karthik’s wife Sumathi (40) and their sons Nithish (20) and Moulish (19) allegedly attacked Murugan using wooden logs and took him to his house.

On Sunday morning, Murugan’s nephew Rathinam came to his house and found that he had fainted and took him to Edappadi Government Hospital. But, Murugan succumbed to injuries. The Konganapuram police registered a case and arrested Sumathi, Nithish, and Moulish and are investigating.