Man beaten to death in Namakkal

A 50-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death following a quarrel on Friday night.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tamilarasan, a casual labourer and resident of Kutchikadu near Namagiripettai, had an altercation with 49-year-old Loganathan from the same locality on Friday morning while in an inebriated state, during which the two men attacked each other.

Later that night, Loganathan informed his relatives about the earlier confrontation. Subsequently, Loganathan, along with his relatives, confronted Tamilarasan, and during the altercation, they allegedly assaulted him with a wooden log. Tamilarasan sustained severe injuries and was initially admitted to Rasipuram Government Hospital before being referred to Salem Government Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The Namagiripettai police have registered a case and arrested Loganathan, his brother Manickam (55), Sankar (33), and Sankar’s wife Ilavarasi (30) on Saturday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.