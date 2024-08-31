GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man beaten to death in Namakkal

Published - August 31, 2024 08:18 pm IST - Namakkal

The Hindu Bureau

A 50-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death following a quarrel on Friday night.

Tamilarasan, a casual labourer and resident of Kutchikadu near Namagiripettai, had an altercation with 49-year-old Loganathan from the same locality on Friday morning while in an inebriated state, during which the two men attacked each other.

Later that night, Loganathan informed his relatives about the earlier confrontation. Subsequently, Loganathan, along with his relatives, confronted Tamilarasan, and during the altercation, they allegedly assaulted him with a wooden log. Tamilarasan sustained severe injuries and was initially admitted to Rasipuram Government Hospital before being referred to Salem Government Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The Namagiripettai police have registered a case and arrested Loganathan, his brother Manickam (55), Sankar (33), and Sankar’s wife Ilavarasi (30) on Saturday.

