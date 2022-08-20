Man beaten to death in Namakkal

Staff Reporter Namakkal
August 20, 2022 18:45 IST

A 70-year-old man was beaten to death allegedly by his son on Friday.

According to the police, R. Karthick (41) of Koneripatti near Rasipuram was a casual labourer.

He was separated from his wife and was staying with his father K. Raji (70). The duo used to consume liquor and quarrel regularly. On Friday night, a verbal duel erupted between them in an inebriated state.

During the arguments, Karthick attacked his father using a wooden log. In the attack, Raji sustained grievous injuries and died on the spot.

The Rasipuram police sent the body to Rasipuram Government Hospital for postmortem and arrested Karthick and remanded him in prison on Saturday evening..

