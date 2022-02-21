Man beaten to death in dispute over water near Anamalai; five held

A 27-year-old man was beaten to death in a dispute between two families over the use of water at Anamalai on Sunday.

Dineshkumar, a daily wage labourer, lived with his father Nagaraj, brothers Rajamanikandan, 25, Arul Sidharth, 17, and grandmother Renganayaki, 70. Nine more families, including that of A. Tamilselvan,30, also live in the same compound.

According to the the police, Tamilselvan’s wife T. Agalya, 25, had a quarrel with Renganayaki on Saturday, after the latter allegedly used more water from the common tank for washing clothes. The two families quarrelled again in the evening.

On Sunday, when the issue again erupted, on information from Agalya, her brother A. Ragavendran,23, his friend Karthik of Vettaikaranpudur and five others came and beat up Dineshkumar, the police said.

Dineshkumar was rushed to the Government Hospital, Vettaikaranpudur. However, he died before reaching the hospital.

The police registered a case against 10 persons in connection with the murder and arrested Tamilselvan, Agalya, Banumathi, Ragavendran and Karthik. The police were on the lookout for the five more men, all friends of Ragavendran and Karthik.