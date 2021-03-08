Coimbatore

Man beaten to death by son

A 52-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by his 27-year-old son at Arachalur here on Monday.

According to Arachalur police, the victim Shankar, a daily wage earner, quarrelled with his son Deenadayalan, a van driver, for being an alcoholic. On Sunday night, he came home in an inebriated condition and his father Shankar questioned him. Soon an altercation broke between the father and son that led to dispute.

Following a quarrel, Deenadayalan allegedly attacked his father causing the death. Police sent the body to Government Hospital at Perundurai. A case was registered in this connection.

