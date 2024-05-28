ADVERTISEMENT

Man beaten to death by private hospital staff in Coimbatore, 12 persons secured

Published - May 28, 2024 09:07 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A man was allegedly beaten to death on the premises of a private hospital in Peelamedu Police Station limits along Avinashi road in Coimbatore.

The deceased was identified as P. Raja of Gandhi Maa Nagar in the city. The police have secured 12 persons, including three security personnel, on Tuesday evening.

The police had learnt that Raja frequently visited the private hospital posing as a plumber and indulged in stealing pipelines. Having identified Raja to be the culprit using CCTV footage, the security guards caught him red-handed in the act on Monday morning.

Raja had reportedly fallen unconscious after getting beaten up by the security guards and other hospital staff, and was admitted for treatment.

He, however, died without responding to the treatment on Monday night.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) R. Stalin and police officers visited the hospital, and a case under Section 174 (suspicious death) of Criminal Procedure Code was registered.

Later, after the deceased’s wife Suganya and other family members submitted a statement to the Peelamedu police that her husband was beaten up when he had gone for treatment to the hospital, and demanded action against the attackers, the police altered the case and registered it under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

