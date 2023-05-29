Man bathes on arterial road in Erode for social media publicity, fined

May 29, 2023 05:27 pm | Updated 05:27 pm IST - ERODE

A 26-year-old man, who began to bathe himself on an arterial road in Erode to gain popularity on social media, landed in trouble, when the police imposed on him, a fine of ₹3,500 on Monday.

Panneerselvam Park Junction is the busiest junction in the city, where five major roads intersect. On Sunday, a young man on a two-wheeler stopped at the junction from the Meenatchi Sundaranar Road, as the traffic light was red. A few of his friends also followed him on two-wheelers and stopped at the signal.

The man had placed a bucket full of water on his vehicle and began to pour water on his head with a mug. His friends recorded the scene on their mobile phones. Even after the light turned green, he continued to bathe, disrupting vehicle movement at the junction. After road users expressed their anger, he and his friends left the junction. The video went viral on social media platforms and the police identified the man as Paru of Vellode.

On Monday, he was picked up and taken to the Erode Town Police station. Inquiries revealed that he did it in order to gain popularity on social media. A case was registered against him for disrupting traffic, and for not following the Motor Vehicles Rules, and a fine was imposed.

A press release from the district police said his act would mislead young people, and urged youngsters not to violate the law and indulge in such acts for publicity. The release also said that action will be taken according to the law, against violators.