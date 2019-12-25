Coimbatore

Man attempts to kill wife, commits suicide

more-in

A man, who allegedly attempted to kill his pregnant wife, was found hanging in Palladam on Tuesday. Police sources said that the man, said to be in his twenties, allegedly attempted to slit his wife’s throat and hanged himself in his house on Monday night. The wife was admitted to the Government Hospital at Palladam, the sources said. The Palladam police are investigating.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Coimbatore
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 25, 2019 12:11:15 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/man-attempts-to-kill-wife-commits-suicide/article30391757.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY