Man attempts to kill wife, commits suicide

A man, who allegedly attempted to kill his pregnant wife, was found hanging in Palladam on Tuesday. Police sources said that the man, said to be in his twenties, allegedly attempted to slit his wife’s throat and hanged himself in his house on Monday night. The wife was admitted to the Government Hospital at Palladam, the sources said. The Palladam police are investigating.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.