Man attempts to end life on court premises in Palladam

January 19, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

Tension prevailed on the Judicial Magistrate Court premises in Palladam on Thursday after a person identified as Karuppasamy, 29, a native of Madurai district, sustained injuries when he attempted to end his life by slitting his throat using a razor blade.

Sources said Karuppasamy was working as a labourer in a private company at Velappakavundanpalayam in Tiruppur district. Last year, he was arrested by the Kamanaickenpalayam police based on a complaint filed by the owner of the company accusing him of stealing copper wire.

Later, he was released on bail, and on Thursday, he went to the court and attempted to end his life. His wife Manjula, 25, also attempted to cut her hand using a blade.

Both of them sustained injuries and were taken to the Government Hospital in Palladam. They were sent to Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital for further treatment. The Palladam police are investigating.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416. and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)

