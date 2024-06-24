GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man attempts to end life at Coimbatore Collectorate

Updated - June 24, 2024 09:28 pm IST

Published - June 24, 2024 08:51 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

An elderly man attempted to end his life at the Coimbatore Collectorate during the grievances redress meet on Monday, citing a property dispute with his son.

The man, identified at Muthusamy (72) hailing from Kinathukadavu, was saved by quick intervention of officials, and on-site medical personnel ensured that he received immediate medical attention.

During the meeting, a total of 607 petitions were submitted by the public, addressing various issues. Among these, the alleged encroachment of a patta land by a panchayat leader in Karamadai drew significant attention. Residents lodged complaints, urging the Collector to take action.

Another petition alleged that a tribal land in Coimbatore was reportedly occupied by the Isha Foundation. The petition called for an investigation into the matter and the restoration of the land to its rightful owners.

The Collector also distributed 52 identity cards to transpersons in the district.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, and Sneha’s Suicide Prevention Helpline 044-24640050).

