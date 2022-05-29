Man attempts to break open ATM near Karamadai

An unidentified man attempted to break open an ATM of the State Bank of India (SBI) near Karamadai in Coimbatore district early on Sunday morning. The police said he theft attempt was reported at the bank’s ATM at Maruthur, near Karamadai. According to the police, the incident took place around 1.30 a.m. when there was minimal movement of vehicles on the road. The man who entered the booth attempted to break open the machine with the tools he carried. However, a security alarm went off, following which he escaped. The Karamadai police received an alert from the security wing of the bank and they checked visuals from the surveillance cameras at the ATM counter. The visuals showed that the man had covered his face with a towel. A senior police officer said the accused could not open the machine which had advanced security features. The Karamadai police were on the lookout for the man.