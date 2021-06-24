Man attempts to break ATM, held

COIMBATORE

24 June 2021 23:41 IST

The Selvapuram police arrested a 26-year-old man who attempted to break open an ATM of the State Bank of India near Sivalaya Junction here in the early hours of Thursday.

C. Arunagiri aka Ajith, who had been working in a bakery at Sivalaya Junction at Selvapuram, was arrested by a special team of the police.

According to the police, the break-in attempt took place around 2 a.m. Arunagiri, who was under the influence of alcohol, broke open a panel of the machine. However, he could not break open the portion of the machine which contained cash, the police said.

Following the man’s break-in attempt, the security system at the ATM counter sent an alert to the control room of SBI in Hyderabad. The Selvapuram police were informed about the attempt and a patrol team was sent to the ATM counter.

The police obtained visuals from the surveillance cameras at the ATM counter and some people in the locality identified the man, who made the attempt as Arunagiri.

The police traced Arunagiri to a nearby locality and arrested him. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.

Meanwhile, the Kovilpalayam police in Coimbatore rural were on the lookout for two men who attempted to break-in an ATM of Esaf Small Finance Bank at Vellanaipatti on Arasur main road late on Tuesday.

The police said that a person who lives opposite to the ATM informed the branch manager of the bank about a suspicious activity. The Kovilpalayam police were alerted and they checked visuals from the surveillance cameras at the ATM counter.

The visuals showed two men who had covered their faces attempting to break open the machine using an iron rod and later escaping. The police registered a case based on a complaint lodged by the bank manager.