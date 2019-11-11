Coimbatore

Man attempts suicide after slitting wife’s throat

more-in

A man from Uthukuli in Tiruppur murdered his wife by slitting her throat, before he made a failed attempt to end his life.

Police said that a 22-year-old woman from Uthukuli was murdered by her 35-year-old husband allegedly over a dispute. The man, an alcoholic, used to quarrel with his wife. On Sunday, the man slit her throat after the woman allegedly shouted at him for having come home drunk. She bled to death at the house itself. Though the man tried to end his life by slitting his throat as well, the attempt failed. People rushed him to a hospital in Tiruppur from where he was shifted to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital. His condition was stable late on Sunday, said the police.

According to police, the deceased was the second wife of the accused. Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by dialling ‘Sneha’ 24X7 helpline at 044-24640050.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Coimbatore
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 11, 2019 12:15:02 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/man-attempts-suicide-after-slitting-wifes-throat/article29939012.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY