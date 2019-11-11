Man attempts suicide after slitting wife’s throat

A man from Uthukuli in Tiruppur murdered his wife by slitting her throat, before he made a failed attempt to end his life.

Police said that a 22-year-old woman from Uthukuli was murdered by her 35-year-old husband allegedly over a dispute. The man, an alcoholic, used to quarrel with his wife. On Sunday, the man slit her throat after the woman allegedly shouted at him for having come home drunk. She bled to death at the house itself. Though the man tried to end his life by slitting his throat as well, the attempt failed. People rushed him to a hospital in Tiruppur from where he was shifted to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital. His condition was stable late on Sunday, said the police.

According to police, the deceased was the second wife of the accused. Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by dialling ‘Sneha’ 24X7 helpline at 044-24640050.