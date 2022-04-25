Man attempts self-immolation during protest in Erode

Tension prevailed outside a private hospital on Perundurai Road on Monday, when a man attempted to immolate himself after staging a protest demanding compensation for the death of a woman.

The Gayathri, who was admitted to the hospital last year, died of a heart attack. However, relatives alleged that she died due to poor treatment and were demanding compensation. Members of All India Nadar Valvurimai Sangam said that they would stage a protest in front of the hospital demanding compensation for the victim’s family.

Police personnel were deployed outside the hospital to prevent untoward incidents. Over 50 persons gathered on the road in front of the hospital and were raising slogans when a man attempted to immolate himself. Police personnel thwarted his attempt and removed 49 persons.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044- 24640050).