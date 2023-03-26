Man attempts break-in near Coimbatore, arrested

March 26, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - COIMBATORE

A burglar who broke into a house near Perur in Coimbatore district on Saturday landed in the custody of the police after a neighbour, who noticed the housebreak, locked the front door of the house.

A. Vivek, 32, a resident of the Housing Unit at Singanallur, who broke into the house of an autorickshaw driver at Pachapalayam, was caught with the timely intervention of the latter’s neighbour.

According to the police, Vivek was found roaming in suspicious circumstances at Ariya Mahalakshmi Nagar at Pachapalayam by residents on Saturday afternoon. He approached the house of autorickshaw driver Arun Kumar and broke the lock of its front door. As Vivek got inside the house, Mr. Kumar’s neighbour, who noticed the break-in, locked the house from outside with another lock.

After being alerted by the neighbour, Mr. Kumar rushed to the house and caught Vivek with the help of the public and informed the police. Perur inspector M. Selvakumari and team rushed to the spot and took Vivek into custody.

Vivek was arrested for offence under Sections 454 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking in order to commit offence punishable with imprisonment) 380 (theft in dwelling house, etc.) and 511 (punishment for attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life or other imprisonment) of the IPC. He was remanded in judicial custody on Sunday, the inspector said.

Ms. Selvakumari said the police urged the residents to install more surveillance cameras in the locality.