Man attacked, robbed of car in Coimbatore

January 05, 2023 11:37 pm | Updated 11:37 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Saravanampatti police are on the lookout for two men, who posed as buyers and drove away the car belonging to person who runs a car accessories store after assaulting him at Ganapathy Maanagar on Wednesday.

The police said that B. Venkatesh of Vetri Vinayagar Kovil Street at Ganapathy Maanagar was injured in the attack. According to the police, Mr. Venkatesh had posted details of a car on an online classifieds for sale. He received a call from an unknown person on Wednesday afternoon who wanted to see the car. As per the complaint lodged by Mr. Venkatesh, two men came to his residence in a two-wheeler to see the car. After taking a test drive of the car and expressing interest to buy it, one of them told Mr. Venkatesh that he wanted to show the car to his brother who was in a mall at Saravanampatti. The duo made Mr. Venkatesh drive the car to the mall. As the car reached Kovilpalayam market area, the man who sat on the back seat pressed a knife on Mr. Venkatesh’s neck. Though Mr. Venkatesh managed to open the door and escape, he suffered a cut on the neck. Meanwhile, the man who sat on the front seat occupied the driver’s seat and drove away. A few persons suffered minor injuries after the car hit them. The Saravanampatti police registered a case against the two unknown men under Section 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) of the Indian Penal Code and launched an investigation. Two get imprisonment for robbery A court in Pollachi on Thursday sentenced two men who were arrested for a robbery within the jurisdiction of the Gomangalam police station in 2018. The court awarded seven years of imprisonment and a fine of ₹ 5,000 to R. Kannan (37) and four years of imprisonment and a fine of ₹3,000 to P. Baskaran. Chain snatched Motorcycle-borne duo snatched the gold chain of a 44-year-old woman in Coimbatore late on Wednesday. The police said that five sovereign chain of C. Nirmala, a resident of Ramanna Gounder Layout, was snatched by the pillion rider of a two-wheeler, which came from the opposite side, when she was walking along with her husband on Alagesan Road at Saibaba Colony at 9.30 p.m. on Wednesday. The police have registered a case.

