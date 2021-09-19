Man assaulted, robbed of cash

COIMBATORE

19 September 2021 23:56 IST

The Kovilpalayam police are on the lookout for two men who came on a two-wheeler and robbed a 30-year-old man of his cash after assaulting him with an iron rod late on Friday.

The injured has been identified as P. Aruldass, a resident of Krishna Nagar near Kovilpalayam. The incident happened around 9.30 p.m. at Kurumbapalayam.

Advertising

Advertising

As per the complaint lodged by Mr. Aruldass, supervisor of a salon at Saravanampatty, two men followed him when he was riding his motorcycle and assaulted him with an iron rod. The duo took away ₹10,000 which he was carrying. He suffered injuries on his head, hands and chest.

Held with ganja

A 34-year-old man from Bihar was held with 1.25 kg of ganja on Saturday.

Sanjaykumar Misra, a native of Purnia district in Bihar, was arrested with the contraband.

The police said that Misra had been staying at Lakshmi Nagar near Malumichampatty. He was apprehended by the police based on specific information from a place on Malumichampatty – Chettipalayam road. The police seized 1.25 kg of ganja and ₹40,140 from him. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.