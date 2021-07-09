Man arrested

Coimbatore

09 July 2021 00:16 IST

The Karumathampatti police on Thursday arrested a man in connection with the death of a 39-year-old woman in Somanur near Coimbatore and recovered jewellery that he allegedly stole from the deceased.

According to the police, Gangadevi (39) was running a beauty parlour in Somanur and was found dead at her residence on Wednesday. Hours before the death, she and her husband visited the Karumathampatti police station and lodged a complaint that miscreants had assaulted her at the parlour and robbed her of her jewellery on Tuesday evening.

According to police sources, further investigations revealed that Gangadevi was allegedly in an extramarital relationship with Muthupandi (41). The two had allegedly staged the robbery. However, as the woman’s husband went ahead to lodge a police complaint about it despite resistance from her to not report it to the police, she allegedly ended her life, the sources said.

On Thursday, the police nabbed Muthupandi. Gold jewellery weighing around 20 sovereigns were recovered from him. He was remanded in judicial custody, the sources said.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.