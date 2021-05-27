Man arrested

TIRUPPUR

27 May 2021 21:41 IST

The Forest Department officials arrested a man in Tiruppur district on Thursday in connection with the death of 21 peacocks due to alleged poisoning. Officials said the peacocks were found dead on the land owned by S. Ramasamiy (74) in Merkupathi village near Avinashi on May 22. Based on investigations by Tiruppur Forest Range Officer S. Senthilkumar, it was revealed that the peacocks allegedly ate groundnut seeds mixed with pesticide in the accused’s property before death. The accused was remanded in judicial custody on Thursday, the officials said.

