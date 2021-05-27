The Forest Department officials arrested a man in Tiruppur district on Thursday in connection with the death of 21 peacocks due to alleged poisoning. Officials said the peacocks were found dead on the land owned by S. Ramasamiy (74) in Merkupathi village near Avinashi on May 22. Based on investigations by Tiruppur Forest Range Officer S. Senthilkumar, it was revealed that the peacocks allegedly ate groundnut seeds mixed with pesticide in the accused’s property before death. The accused was remanded in judicial custody on Thursday, the officials said.
Man arrested
Staff Reporter
TIRUPPUR,
May 27, 2021 21:41 IST
Staff Reporter
TIRUPPUR,
May 27, 2021 21:41 IST
Related Articles
Close X
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | May 27, 2021 9:41:31 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/man-arrested/article34661129.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story