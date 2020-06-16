Coimbatore

Man arrested

The Erode Taluk Police on Tuesday arrested a 43-year-old man on charges of burgling 56 sovereign gold jewellery from many houses and ₹ 5 lakh from a two-wheeler here.

In March, R. Satheesh Kumar of Thiruvenkadam Palayam lodged a complaint with police that unidentified persons took away Rs. 5 lakh he had kept in his two-wheeler parked outside a marriage hall. A police team reviewed the video footage from surveillance cameras near the marriage hall. On June 16, the team picked up M. Karthick of Vamalai Street.

He confessed to have stolen the cash and also was involved in house-breaking at Moolapalayam Bharathi Nagar, Municipal Colony, K.K. Nagar and Vallalar Street.

