Man arrested

The Attur Town police on Thursday arrested a man from the bus stand here for attempting to exchange a ₹500 fake currency note.

According to the police, Palanivel, a rice trader near Pethanaikenpalayam, on Thursday night bought fruits in the bus stand and paid for it with a ₹500 currency note.

The shopkeeper, who was doubtful of the note, checked with a police personnel nearby and found that the currency was fake. Police arrested Palanivel and on inquiry it was found that he was in possession of ₹17,500 in fake currency. The police have registered a case and are investigating.

Quack held in Namakkal

A quack was arrested near Pallipalayam on Monday night. The accused, Manivannan, who was reportedly working as a compounder at a private hospital in Salem for over 20 years, left his job almost a year ago and started treating patients by opening a clinic at Veppadai.

Based on a tip off, Dr. Arun, Medical Officer from Kumarapalayam Government Hospital, and his team conducted an inspection and he was arrested.