Man arrested with tiger skin, sand boas, deer antler in Coimbatore

July 24, 2023 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Forest Department has arrested a 52-year-old man, who had been running a traditional medicine store at Kovilmedu on Thadagam Road near Coimbatore, on the charges of possessing a tiger skin, two sand boas and deer antler on Sunday. C. Chinnathambiraj (52), who ran a traditional medicine store at Kovilmedu on Thadagam Road near Coimbatore, was arrested with the wildlife articles on Sunday. Based on specific information, a Forest Department team headed by Coimbatore forest range officer R. Arun Kumar inspected the medicine store owned Chinnathambiraj. The officials found a tiger skin, two live sand boas, one dead sand boa and a piece of a spotted deer antler. According to the Forest Department, the tiger skin appeared like a fake one and its genuineness had to be checked through a laboratory examination. The Department is planning to send a sample of the seized skin for a DNA analysis after getting consent from the court. The accused told officials that he captured the sand boas from places near Thadagam where he went to collect medicinal plants. The one sand boa that was found dead in the store of the accused was found in a jar with medicinal plants. “He kept a live sand boa in the jar along with medicinal plants and it died a few days later. His plan was to keep it for 48 days to experiment and prepare a medicine for cancer,” said an official. 

