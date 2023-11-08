ADVERTISEMENT

Man arrested with deer antler, piece of tusk in Coimbatore

November 08, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A 29-year-old man was arrested on charges of possessing a deer antler and a piece of elephant tusk late on Tuesday. D. Mathan, a resident of Kembanur near Thondamuthur, was arrested with the wildlife articles.

The man landed in the custody of Thondamuthur police from a bus stop in the locality. The police found the man standing with a bag in suspicious circumstances at the bus stop. They checked the bag and found the wildlife articles.

The police handed over the man, along with the antler and the piece of tusk, to the Forest Department for further investigation.

The Forest Department has registered a wildlife offence report and launched an investigation to trace a man, who reportedly gave the items to Mathan.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US