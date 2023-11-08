HamberMenu
Man arrested with deer antler, piece of tusk in Coimbatore

November 08, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A 29-year-old man was arrested on charges of possessing a deer antler and a piece of elephant tusk late on Tuesday. D. Mathan, a resident of Kembanur near Thondamuthur, was arrested with the wildlife articles.

The man landed in the custody of Thondamuthur police from a bus stop in the locality. The police found the man standing with a bag in suspicious circumstances at the bus stop. They checked the bag and found the wildlife articles.

The police handed over the man, along with the antler and the piece of tusk, to the Forest Department for further investigation.

The Forest Department has registered a wildlife offence report and launched an investigation to trace a man, who reportedly gave the items to Mathan.

