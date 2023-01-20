Man arrested with cannabis infused toffees near Coimbatore

January 20, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Sulthanpet police in Coimbatore district on Friday arrested a man on charges of possessing 320 toffees, which are suspected to have been infused with cannabis extracts. The arrested has been identified as Bablu Kumar (36) of Sulur. Based on specific information, a police team headed by sub-inspector Sivakumar conducted a search at Sithanaickenpalayam and apprehended Kumar with 1.6 kg of the contraband. He was produced before a judicial magistrate who remanded him in judicial custody.