Man arrested with cannabis-infused toffees in Coimbatore

December 16, 2022 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Periyanaickenpalayam police on Thursday arrested a man on charges of possessing toffees, which is suspected to have been infused with cannabis extract.

Rajendrakumar Sahu (31), a native of Odisha who had been residing with his family at Ganapathy in Coimbatore city, was arrested with 16.5 kg of the contraband from Athipalayam bus stop.

The police said that he used to sell the toffee for a price ranging from ₹50 to ₹60 per piece. His clients mainly included guest workers.

According to the police, Sahu sourced the contraband from Odisha through couriers. Sahu was produced before a judicial magistrate, who remanded him in judicial custody.

Three arrested for growing cannabis

The Naxal Special Division and the Prohibition Enforcement Wing of the police, Coimbatore district, late on Thursday destroyed 17.5 kg of cannabis plants which were allegedly grown by three tribesmen near Anaikatti.

Raman (62), Perumal (57) and Rangaraj, residents of Dhumanur tribal settlement near Anaikatti, were arrested for the offence. They were sent to judicial remand.

Seven arrested with 9.2 kg marijuana 

The Coimbatore District (Rural) police on Friday arrested a total of seven persons and seized 9.2 kg of marijuana from them in separate incidents.

A special team of the Madukkarai police arrested P. Mahendran (22), and M. Subramanian (23) of Tenkasi, and V. Annamalai (21) of Sivagangai with 2.1 kg of ganja on Friday. They were apprehended from a place near a private college.

In the second incident, the Periyanaickenpalayam police on Friday arrested C. Ravi (45) of Kavundampalayam with 2 kg of ganja from Rakkipalayam.

Similarly, the Thudiyalur police arrested S. Udayachandran (39) of Mettupalayam with 1.1 kg of ganja when he was attempting to sell the contraband near a theatre.

In another incident, the Pollachi taluk police arrested P. Sangili (64) and M. Pandiyan (63) of Theni with 4 kg of ganja. The police apprehended them with the contraband and ₹50,000 from a house at Achipatty.

Coimbatore / crime / narcotics & drug trafficking

