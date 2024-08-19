ADVERTISEMENT

Man arrested with banned tobacco products

Published - August 19, 2024 09:56 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The R.S. Puram police in Coimbatore on Sunday arrested a 62-year-old man on charges of possessing banned tobacco products. The arrested has been identified as S. Prabhakaran, a resident of Sundaram Street at R.S. Puram. The police said the man runs a petty shop at Sundaram Street and was found in possession of half kg banned tobacco products of different brands. The police also seized a scooter, which the accused used to carry the prohibited tobacco products, and his mobile phone. The accused was granted bail.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Coimbatore / crime

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US