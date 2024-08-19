Man arrested with banned tobacco products

The R.S. Puram police in Coimbatore on Sunday arrested a 62-year-old man on charges of possessing banned tobacco products. The arrested has been identified as S. Prabhakaran, a resident of Sundaram Street at R.S. Puram. The police said the man runs a petty shop at Sundaram Street and was found in possession of half kg banned tobacco products of different brands. The police also seized a scooter, which the accused used to carry the prohibited tobacco products, and his mobile phone. The accused was granted bail.

