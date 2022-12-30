Man arrested with 52 kg gutkha in Coimbatore

December 30, 2022 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Periyanaickenpalayam police on Friday arrested a man who was found in possession of 52 kg of banned tobacco products. The arrested has been identified as K. Sekar (57), a resident of Ganapathy in Coimbatore. The police apprehended Sekar with the contraband during a patrol conducted by the police at Athipalayam junction near Periyanaickenpalayam on Friday. He was arrested and sent to judicial remand.

Two held with ganja

The Thudiyalur police on Friday arrested two persons with 1.1 kg of ganja. The police said that S. Subash (21) and J. Joseph Daniel (21), residents of K.K. Pudur, were arrested with the contraband from a deserted place near Vellakinar railway gate on Friday. They were produced before a court and were remanded in judicial custody.