Man arrested with 200 kg of ration rice

February 17, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Civil Supplies CID (CS-CID) of the police on Friday arrested a man with 200 kg of rice meant to be distributed through the public distribution system.

The arrested has been identified as R. Karthikeyan of Nallammal Street at Kovilmedu near Velandipalayam. Sleuths from the CS-CID apprehended him while he was transporting 200 kg of ration rice on a two-wheeler.

According to the CS-CID, the man had been purchasing ration rice from people residing in Thekkupalayam to sell it to guest workers in Narasimhanaickenpalayam for a margin. Karthikeyan was produced before a court and he was remanded in judicial custody.

