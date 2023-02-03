ADVERTISEMENT

Man arrested with 156 kg of cannabis-infused toffees in Coimbatore

February 03, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Coimbatore District (Rural) Police on Friday arrested a man on charges of possessing 156 kg of toffees, which is suspected to have been infused with cannabis extracts. The arrested has been identified as S. Dileep Kumar (38), a native of Bihar.

Based on specific information, a police team headed by sub-inspector Rajesh Kannan from the Prohibition Enforcement, Periyanaickenpalayam, searched a place at Neelambur on Avinashi Road. They found Dileep Kumar in possession of the contraband. The police seized 678 packets of the contraband from him which contained a total of 27,040 toffees.

According to the police, the seized contraband was worth ₹10.81 lakh. The accused had been selling the toffees for ₹40 per piece.

Dileep Kumar was produced before a court and was remanded in judicial custody.

