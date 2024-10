A man was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a 7-year-old girl here in Uthangarai. Kanagavel (40) had intercepted the survivor in the neighbourhood. The girl’s parents, upon hearing of the crime, lodged a complaint with the All Women’s Police Station in Uthangarai. The child was admitted to Krishnagiri Government Medical College Hospital, and Kangavel was arrested.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.