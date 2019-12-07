Man arrested under POCSO, children’s home under scanner

A private tutor engaged by a private children’s home was arrested under the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for sexual harassment of a Class 10 student. The home has come under the scanner as it was found to be functioning without permission.

The incident happened at Nallur village in Hosur, where the 16-year-old student was allegedly sexually harassed by the tutor, Anandan.

The accused, hailing from the same village, was engaged by the home to give tuition to the inmates in the evenings.

The girl is said to have raised an alarm before she was rescued by the warden, Meena, and other girls. The warden lodged a complaint with the all women police station in Hosur and the accused was arrested.

Vincent Sunderaraj, Chairman, District Child Welfare Committee, said that while an FIR was filed and the accused was arrested, it was brought to our knowledge that the home was being run without permission. The Collector had instructed us to inspect the home. As of late Friday evening, the CWC team led by Mr.Sunderaraj was on its way to the home.

“We will submit a report to the Collector,” the CWC chairman said.