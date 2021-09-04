Man arrested under POCSO Act in Coimbatore

Coimbatore/Tiruppur

04 September 2021 00:04 IST

The All Women Police (Coimbatore East) on Friday arrested a 31-year-old man on charges of abducting and sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl here. Police sources said that the man, who was working as a barber, was in a relationship with the girl and he allegedly abducted her in August. The victim’s parents lodged a missing complaint at the Ramanathapuram police station on August 16. Based on investigations, the police rescued the girl on Friday morning and booked the man under Sections of the Indian Penal Code, Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, according to the sources. He was remanded in judicial custody.

Four men who were allegedly involved in the attack on a lawyer at Manamadurai in Sivaganga district surrendered before the Third Judicial Magistrate at the Combined Court Building in Tiruppur on Friday. On Thursday, a gang attacked Guru Muruganantham (42), a lawyer and Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) functionary, at Manamadurai with sickles and fled the place.

On Friday afternoon, Dineshkumar (21), Rajamaruthu (19), Arputharaja (21) and Alexpandian (23) surrendered before the court, following which the Third Judicial Magistrate V. Udayasuriya ordered their remand in judicial custody for 15 days at Coimbatore Central Prison.

Two held for sexually harassing minor

The Dharapuram All Women Police on Thursday arrested a 30-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy on charges of sexually harassing a 13-year-old girl at Dharapuram in Tiruppur district. The police said the accused were the neighbours of the victim and had sexually harassed her on two separate days. Based on a complaint lodged by the girl’s parents, the police booked the two under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. While the man was remanded in judicial custody, the boy was sent to Juvenile Observation Home, according to the police.