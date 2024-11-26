Man arrested under POCSO Act for sexual assault on minor in Coimbatore

A middle-aged man, identified by the police as Manikandan of Sulur, was arrested under POCSO Act for having sexually assaulted the minor daughter of a women with whom he was in a live-in relationship.

After the woman had ended her life a few days back, relatives raised suspicion on the circumstances of the death and demanded a thorough inquiry. It came to light that the woman had resorted to the extreme act due to shock after learning about sexual assault of her daughter by Manikandan. The Sulur All Women Police registered the case under POCSO Act, and had Manikandan remanded in judicial custody.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, and Sneha’s Suicide Prevention Helpline 044-24640050).

Mutilated body of infant found stuck on dam shutter

The body of an infant in a mutilated condition was reportedly found stuck on a shutter of a check dam across Bhavani river near Mettupalayam. The baby was said to be seven to eight months old. The Mettupalayam police arranged for the autopsy of the body at the Government Hospital in the town.

